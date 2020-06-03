Prayer vigil set for Sunday in Selma, ministers and law enforcement announce

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Ministers and law enforcement came together Wednesday afternoon in Dallas County to announce a prayer vigil this weekend and it isn’t just because of what happened to George Floyd.
The vigil will take place right here at Bloch Park next to the baseball fields. The prayer vigil is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. Organizers say they want to see this as a beginning to stop the madness of hatred and racism through prayer.
“While all of us gather here and on the face of this earth share a common humanity, there remains among us and within us a lingering unwillingness to accept one another as equals. We have a name for it. We call it racism. It is simply sin,” said Cornerstone Presbyterian pastor Rev. Steve Burton.
“You know we have all these protests going on in our country right now and we’ve taken away the reason why we’re in protests and that reason is somebody lost their life from an unjust cop. It’s as simple as that. Yeah, you got a cop telling you a cop was wrong. That cop was wrong for what he did," said Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum.
No one knows how many people will show up, but we do know there will be a police presence.
Organizers also hope the vigil will be the start of meaningful dialogue about reconciliation among races and the government and its people.
