South Alabama post office shooting under investigation

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting at a south Alabama post office resulted in no injuries the Bulter County Sheriff’s Office says.
One vehicle was shot but nothing more, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.
The shooting happened Wednesday morning at the Chapman Postal Office. Both the sheriff’s office and US Postal Inspector are investigating.
At this time, the sheriff’s office says there is no evidence to link this to current protests happening around the state.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.