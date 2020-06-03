UPDATE: Suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s death to face grand jury on capital murder charge

UPDATE: Suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s death to face grand jury on capital murder charge
Ibraheem Yazeed in court May 27
By Alex Jones | June 3, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 3:49 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send the case of a man charged with killing an east Alabama college student to a grand jury on a capital murder charge.

Police believe Ibraheem Yazeed abducted Blanchard from an Auburn gas station and later shot and killed her. Her body was found days later in Macon County, Ala.

Aniah Blanchard
Aniah Blanchard (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Today’s probable cause hearing determined that the District Attorney’s office has enough evidence to try a capital murder case in front of a grand jury.

The court previously found probable cause to send Yazeed’s kidnapping charge to a grand jury.

Last week, Yazeed appeared before a judge on charges of assaulting an officer after allegedly biting a correctional officer at the Lee County Jail in March. That case was also sent to a grand jury.

News Leader 9′s Katie Kamin is in the courtroom gathering the latest details. Keep with us on air and online for all of the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.