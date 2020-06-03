Wetumpka man arrest in weekend Millbrook chase

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A weekend police chase through Millbrook ended with a Wetumpka man’s arrest, but not before several charges were added following his removal from the vehicle.
Police Chief P.K. Johnson says the driver, Rhajah L. Jones, 23, had been pulled over by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sunday, shortly before the incident in his jurisdiction.
“The Troopers instructed Jones, who has a suspended driver’s license, to allow another party to drive the vehicle and released them after completing their traffic stop,” the chief said. “Apparently when they entered Millbrook they pulled over and Jones resumed driving in the same reckless manner...”
Millbrook police became involved when multiple reports started coming in regarding a man who was said to be driving recklessly down Highway 14.
Police units quickly found a vehicle matching the description in the reports and witnessed Jones commit multiple traffic violations as he swerved in and out of multiple traffic lanes and nearly hitting other drivers, the chief said.
Johnson reports his officers activated their lights and sirens, but Jones refused to stop. The pursuit came to an end only when his vehicle became blocked by traffic waiting at a red light at Highway 14 and I-65.
While the chase ended, the encounter with Jones continued. The chief says Jones refused commands to get out of the vehicle.
"The officer stepped back, at which time the subject lunged out of the vehicle, moving toward the officer in an aggressive manner, the chief said. “The officer took the individual to the ground and a brief struggle ensued.”
Jones was arrested and charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and aggravated assault of a police officer.
The tampering charge is related to Jones allegedly attempting to eat drug evidence. The assault charge is related to him allegedly spitting in an officer’s face.
Jones has since been processed and released on bond.
