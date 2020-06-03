Woman dead after early morning fire in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is dead after a fire in Montgomery early Wednesday morning.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue District Fire Chief Quentin Burke, at around 4 a.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Commodore Circle. There, they found a structure engulfed in flames, and they worked to extinguish the fire.
Burke said the units found a 40-year-old woman inside the structure, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified. No one else was injured.
Burke said this is Montgomery’s third fire fatality in 2020.
