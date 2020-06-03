41-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting Tuesday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is dead after a Tuesday morning shooting.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Saba Coleman, officers and fire medics responded to the 4100 block of Troy Highway at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, where they found Marlon Ambers. The 41-year-old had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coleman said this is a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made. Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.