ADOL paid more in unemployment benefits in past 3 months than in last 7 years, secretary says

“While we continue to make progress on paying these claims, we understand that there are still many Alabamians out there who still need our assistance. We remain dedicated to providing them with that assistance,” Washington said. “We have opened a new call center that is dedicated to answering inquiry calls, and it’s up and running with more than 60 new staffers, with the expectation that that number will double by the end of next week. We’ve also launched a new ‘live chat’ service available from the UI Claims Tracker to further assist Alabamians with questions.”