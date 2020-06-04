Dexter Avenue pastor: ‘America has its knee on its own neck'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve seen several protests taking place over the last few days on Dexter Avenue. One right on the front steps of the historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, the pastor of that church also speaking out against racial injustice.
“America has its knee on its own neck and is a threat for this country if we do not do emergency surgery to right the wrongs in this nation and the ills that we know are a part of our problem,” said Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church Pastor Cromwell Handy.
Pastor Handy says that for years, America has suffered with a sickness.
“Now is time to cut it out. Cut out the cancer. Cut out the racism that has taken place as far as the systemic racism that’s been here since the beginning of the creation of this country,” he said. “The marches and people who are gathered together both as protesters, and as officials, and police officers who have come together to show solidarity in the need to deal with this cancer in America called racism.”
He says that just like Dr. King did, it’s once again time again to seek justice.
“Right now the Lord has allowed that the issue of racism raise its head again, that we should be able to address this issue. We believe that now is the time to deal with it in a very powerful way,” Handy said.
But he says “powerful” doesn’t mean violent.
“There is no room for violence. Violence doesn’t beget violence. It’s easier to hear, it’s easier to operate when we protest in a manner that is peaceful,” said Handy.
Handy says in addition to marching and protesting, everyone needs to vote in order for their voices to truly be heard.
“To vote is serious. It’s a serious thing to do and it’s part of a serious surgery to cut out and save the very soul of America.”
