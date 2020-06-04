Former Trojan Chase Smartt named Charles Henderson baseball coach

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Charles Henderson High School baseball team has a new head coach, and he is a Trojan through and through.
Chase Smartt has been named the Trojans next coach.
Smartt is a 2015 graduate of Charles Henderson and was a member of the 2013 and 2014 AHSAA 4A state championship Charles Henderson baseball teams.
Smartt is one of the most decorated players in Charles Henderson and AHSAA history.
Along with winning two state championships, Smartt was named Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year in 2015 and is second all-time in career hits in the AHSAA with 290.
Smartt is excited to build the Charles Henderson program back to where it was when he was there.
"It's a great opportunity like I said. I'm very happy to go back to my alma mater, because it is something I truly know inside and out. I think I was kind of what they were looking for. Somebody who knows how Charles Henderson was," said Smartt.
Smartt was a four-year starting catcher at Troy University, playing for his dad, Mark Smartt.
In 2019, his senior season, Smartt hit a career-high .343 with six home runs. He was named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
Smartt says he will lean on his dad for tips and advice when getting started as a head coach.
"I will have him to be right at my side at the beginning. I kind of know what the head coach should be. As an assistant coach you have one small thing. As the head coach you have the whole picture. You have to see everything. For him being by my side, it's a great start," Smartt stated.
After finishing his career at Troy University, Smartt played a season in the Can-Am League for the New Jersey Jackals.
