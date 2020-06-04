Ivey taking requests on how to spend COVID-19 funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is taking public input on how to spend the COVID-19 funds.
The governor made a request form available Tuesday for submittal.
“As your governor, input from Alabama citizens is something I value and take into consideration each and every day,” said Ivey. “I encourage anyone to submit your ideas on how our portion of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund monies should be spent - anything that falls within the guidelines will be considered.”
Back in March, President Donald Trump signed the congressionally-approved Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law.
In addition to federal guidelines, Alabama ACT 2020-199 (SB161) requires the state to only spend federal Coronavirus Relief Fund monies in one of the following categories:
- Reimburse state agencies for expenditures directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Reimburse local governments for expenditures directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Support the delivery of healthcare and related services to citizens of the Alabama related to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Support citizens, businesses, and non-profits and faith-based organizations of the state directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Reimbursement of equipment and infrastructure necessary for remote work and public access to the functions of state government directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including the Legislature.
- Expenditures related to technology and infrastructure related to remote instruction and learning.
- Reimbursement of costs necessary to address the coronavirus pandemic by the Department of Corrections.
- Reimbursement of costs necessary to ensure access to the courts during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Reimburse the State General Fund for supplemental appropriations to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
- For any lawful purpose as provided by the United States Congress, the United States Treasury Department, or any other federal entity of competent jurisdiction.
"Together, with the partnership of the people of our state, I am committed to making sure that Alabama is made as whole as possible from responding to this virus,” said Ivey.
