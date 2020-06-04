3 longtime city employees appointed to Montgomery mayor’s cabinet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has announced three longtime city employees will join his cabinet.
The appointees were officially confirmed in May: Stacy Bellinger as City Attorney, Kay McCreery as Director of Parks and Recreation and Betty Beville as Director of Finance.
“Not only do they offer a wealth of experience and expertise – as well as the esteem and respect of colleagues across our state and region, but Betty, Kay and Stacy are problem solvers who understand the importance of creating solutions to better serve Montgomery residents,” Mayor Reed said. “We congratulate all three on their appointment and commend them for their continued service to our community.”
Bellinger has over a decade of experience working for the City of Montgomery’s legal department. Originally from Auburn, she graduated from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law.
McCreery has worked for the city for 35 years, and she has served various organizations in Montgomery and the state, including the Alabama Senior Olympics Board of Directors and the Alabama Recreation and Parks Foundation Board of Directors, where she serves as president.
Beville, a Livingston native, has served the city for more than 15 years. She most recently filled the finance director role on an interim basis and served as assistant finance director before her promotion. She spent 25 years with the State of Alabama in the Administrative Office of Courts.
Beville earned an MBA with an accounting concentration from Troy University in Montgomery.
