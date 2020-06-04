Man dead, 2 injured after 3 separate Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 5000 block of Woods Crossing around 12:15 pm. after it was reported someone had been shot. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Coleman says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made and no other information has been released.
Police also responded to two other shootings Thursday.
The first in the 3900 block of Woodley Road around 10:50 a.m. A man sustained non-life threatening injuries in that shooting.
Coleman says officers were then called to the 3400 block of Fernway Drive around 11:15.
At the scene, officers located another man who had been shot. He also sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Coleman says the shooting scene was later located in the area of Fisk and McGhee Road.
No arrests were made in either of those shootings.
