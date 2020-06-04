Man suffers life-threatening injury in 5th Montgomery shooting Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a Thursday afternoon shooting.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Saba Coleman, officers and fire medics responded to the area of Madison Ave. and North Panama Street at about 3:23 p.m. There, they made contact with the victim.
Coleman said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. MPD issued a traffic alert in the area of the shooting, saying all westbound lanes are shutdown.
Earlier Thursday, four other shootings in the city left one man dead and several others injured.
