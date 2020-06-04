Montgomery man charged in Friday night homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in a Friday night homicide.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Saba Coleman, Henry Joiner, 57, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr., 56. Miles was shot in the 3900 block of Norman Bridge Road.
Coleman said Miles was taken to a hospital and later pronounced deceased. Further investigation indicates the suspect and the victim were involved in an altercation that escalated.
Joiner was taken into custody on Thursday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bond was set at $150,000.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.