Pedestrian injured in crash on the Boulevard
Montgomery police say a pedestrian was injured in a crash on the boulevard Thursday night.
By WSFA Staff | June 4, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 10:51 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving a pedestrian resulted in serious injuries Thursday night.

Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman says police and medics responded to a crash around 8:44 p.m. to the 2800 block of East South Boulevard.

At the scene, police said there was a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to Coleman, the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Coleman says the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

