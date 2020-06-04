Pedestrian injured in crash on the Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving a pedestrian resulted in serious injuries Thursday night.
Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman says police and medics responded to a crash around 8:44 p.m. to the 2800 block of East South Boulevard.
At the scene, police said there was a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to Coleman, the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Coleman says the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
