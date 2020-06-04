Prattville barbershop murder trial moved to Chilton County

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial against a man accused of killing three people at a Prattville barbershop in 2017 will not happen in Autauga County.
Judge Bill Lewis has moved the trial for Keon Cain to Chilton County. Cain’s defense had previously cited concerns over being able to strike an unbiased jury in Autauga County for this case. Their first motion for change of venue was denied in late 2019.
Cain is charged with capital murder for the deaths of Al Benson, Eddie Scott, and Anthony Smith during an alleged armed robbery. His trial is tentatively scheduled for early 2021.
Juror misconduct in March halted attorneys from striking a jury.
During the second day of jury selection, potential jurors reported to attorneys that another potential juror was discussing the case, which is forbidden.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.