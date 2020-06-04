Steamy with more isolated to scattered rain, storms into the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of us got some healthy rain on Wednesday as downpours developed during the afternoon and into the evening hours. If you didn’t see any rain or storms, you’ve got plenty of opportunities ahead. Trust us.
Today’s rain chances aren’t particularly high, but there is still about a 30% chance of a few isolated showers and storms. Otherwise it’s once again going to be a hot and muggy day with highs near 90°.
The isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm risk continues to chug right along Friday and Saturday. Rain coverage will be just a bit higher each of those days compared to what’s expected today.
Still, it’s not going to be a washout either day. If we had outdoor plans Friday or Saturday, we would certainly not cancel them.
That may not be the case come Sunday, however. Areas south of Montgomery will likely see a surge of tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Cristobal Saturday evening into the first half of Sunday.
This will bring a round of some steady moderate to heavier rain late Saturday into Sunday. If you have beach plans Saturday and Sunday, the weather will not be ideal. Rain, gusty winds, dangerous swimming conditions, and plenty of cloud cover is likely courtesy of Cristobal.
Fortunately the heaviest rain from Cristobal will stay just to our south and west into next week. While a healthy 1-2″ of rain is possible over the next week or so courtesy of our daily shower and storm risks, the heavy rain and flooding risk associated with Cristobal’s moisture should stay closer to the coast and up into Mississippi and Louisiana this weekend and early next week.
Of course the exact path and strength of Cristobal will determine where the heaviest rain and flooding risk wind up setting up. If anything shifts from what the current thinking is, the zone of heavy rain may shift as well. We certainly recommend staying tuned!
Regarding temperatures, expect more steamy days in the mid-80s to low-90s. Depending on how much cloud cover and rain we see on a given day, highs could range from roughly 83° to 92° through the middle of next week. The humidity will be sky high as well during this period, possibly leading to heat index values in the mid-90s and upper 90s.
