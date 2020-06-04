Suspect sought for reportedly striking victim, stealing car in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a robbery.
Investigators advise they are looking for Brion Marquisce McGhee, 19; he is wanted for allegedly striking a victim several times in the face before taking the victim’s car keys and leaving in the vehicle with another suspect.
The victim’s car is a 2003 Red Honda Accord LX, VIN: 1HGCM72243A033592.
Anyone with information on McGhee’s whereabouts should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
