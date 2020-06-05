Andalusia’s JC Penney store among 154 set to close in coming weeks

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama city will soon be among several in the state to lose one of its major retailers.
The location in Andalusia’s Covington Mall on River Falls Street is on the list to close, along with stores in Florence, Spanish Fort, and Scottboro.
JC Penney says it will begin the closing process at 154 of its stores nationwide starting next week in what it’s calling the first phase of its efforts to shrink its footprint.
The major retailer recently filed for bankruptcy and is working toward reorganization.
The closure process could take several months to complete.
The Covington Mall where JC Penney is located underwent a renovation and redevelopment project in 2019. Andalusia officials have not yet responded to requests for comment.
