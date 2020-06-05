County Road 12: 2 Brothers Frozen Treats

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the unmistakable sound of summer. You can hear it coming from miles away. Young or old, it seems everyone loves the sound of the ice cream man.
“It brings back a childhood memory,” said Tanesha Whatley with 2 Brothers Frozen Treats. “To have your kids experience it, it’s really good.”
If you’re looking for a sweet treat to cool down in Pike County, we may have to change the name from ice cream man, to ice cream boys. Six-year old Ethan Whatley and his 12-year old brother Tyler are the owners of 2 Brothers Frozen Treats.
The two obviously had some help getting started, but this is their business now.
“Ethan is the one who will tell you which ice cream to pick, he loves all of them,” said Tanesha. “Tyler is the serious one he’s all about the business.”
It all started with a family trip a little more than a year ago.
“We went to Atlanta to see my grandma,” said Tyler Whatley with 2 Brothers Frozen Treats. “We saw an ice cream truck and me and my brother wanted to start one, so my dad bought a truck and we started.”
I mean, it’s a summer job that’s tough to beat. Everywhere they go they’re greeted with smiles.
“We drive around neighborhoods and give customers ice cream,” said Ethan Whatley with 2 Brothers Frozen Treats.
The pair already have two trucks and along with cruising around town they show up at special events.
While it may look like it’s all fun, these boys are also learning lessons along the way. They already realize the money made needs to go back into the company.
“We use it to buy ice cream, shoes, and clothes.”
2 Brothers Frozen Treats, some young entrepreneurs, finding a sweet way to make money and memories in Troy.
