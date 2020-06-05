A day in the life of the Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Tropical Storm Cristobal is set to push into the Gulf of Mexico, and eventually make landfall along the Louisiana coast Sunday night, we wanted to dive deeper into what it takes to forecast a tropical system.
We virtually sat down with Major Tobi Baker, an Aerial Reconnaissance Weather Officer (ARWO) in the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, to discuss the integral part ARWOs play in the process of tropical cyclone forecasting.
During our Zoom interview, Major Baker talked about the importance of flying into tropical systems, and how the information gathered can help make a better forecast.
“Collecting things like wind speed, temperature, pressure... we’ll go through the storm multiple times either to collect data from the aircraft and also dropping instruments as well," said Major Baker.
So what is it like to fly an aircraft into one of these systems?
“I’ve actually been in some where it’s a category five hurricanes, but it felt like nothing went on," Baker explained. “I’ve been in like small tropical depressions that felt like I was on a bad dirt road; raining and sliding all over the place. So a good analogy is it’s like either you’re riding in a washing machine or riding on a washing machine"
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.