Jamari ‘Chop’ Smith honored during Lee HS graduation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been over a week since Jamari ‘Chop’ Smith’s death. He was due to walk the stage at Lee High School’s graduation.
Instead, his parents walked across the stage during Friday’s ceremony and received his diploma in his honor.
Smith drowned drowned while visiting Chewacla State Park in Auburn. His funeral was held earlier this week.
“Chop” helped the Lee High School boys basketball team win its first state title in the sport in school history earlier this year. He was headed to the University of Alabama-Birmingham this fall to play football.
