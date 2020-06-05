House fire sends black smoke into the air near downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire near downtown Friday afternoon.
The fire sent dark, black smoke billowing into the air for about 30 minutes before crews brought it under control. You could see the heavy smoke from the WSFA 12 News towercam.
The Montgomery Police Department is asking commuters to be cautious while driving in the area of Union Street and Bainbridge Street. Union Street is currently blocked.
The cause of the fire, extent of the damage and any possible injuries were not immediately known.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.