Local law enforcement meets with community to discuss police brutality

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The death of George Floyd has sparked tension between local law enforcement and communities across the country.
Friday, law enforcement met face to face with young black men in the River Region to have a conversation about police brutality and how to improve community relations.
Many of the young men in attendance wore shirts that read “Am I Next?” Several of them spoke openly about how they hope to not fall victim to an incident like what happened to George Floyd.
“What if this is me? How would I have reacted in the situation,” asked one audience member. “And it made me really think do [police] really care about how I’m feeling?”
Local law enforcement was there to answer questions and tell young men that no officer should wear a badge if they are not there for the right reasons.
“When you find an officer that is not upholding the oath that he or she has taken, you have got to hold them accountable and you’ve got to get them out of there," said Prattville Assistant Police Chief Diane Hamm. “We cannot deny that there are some bad officers out there, but as long as we are doing our job and hold them accountable and we take corrected action, then we can alleviate some of the issues.”
Montgomery Police Department Lt. John Mackey advised that if you are in a situation with an officer you are not comfortable with to go home.
“Is every police officer perfect? No,” Mackey said. “We all are flawed, we just got a badge. Everybody here has a flaw, but your job is to go home. Do not fight us on the scene. No. Do what you have to do, take the high road, and make it home to complain and to talk the next day.”
Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said respect and trust between officers and the community is crucial.
“We want officers that trust and confides and tell them when things are going on. When they see something, say something,” said Thompson. “We cannot do that if people don’t trust us. The only way to trust us is to show that respect and trust back to them.”
Law enforcement said they hope that having more conversations like this will help create a safer and more peaceful community.
