$17M in grants awarded to community agencies for COVID-19 relief

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than $17 million in grants is headed to Alabama community agencies for COVID-19 relief.
According to Gov. Kay Ivey, community services block grants will be distributed to 20 community action agencies across the state who provide services to Alabama residents.
Below is a list of the agencies receiving grants:
- Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. - $550,919 (Lee County)
- Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. - $668,160 (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties)
- Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties - $1.05 million (Limestone and Madison counties)
- Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. - $1.35 million (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, and St. Clair counties)
- Community Action Partnership of North Alabama - $775,602 (Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan counties)
- Community Action Agency of South Alabama - $1.24 million (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe, and Wilcox counties)
- Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne counties – $1.02 million (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, and Talladega counties)
- Community Action of Etowah County Inc. - $379,592 (Etowah County)
- Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa - $351,259 (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties)
- Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. - $793,918 (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby counties)
- Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. - $1.65 million (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties)
- Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity - $2.19 million (Jefferson County)
- Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee Inc. - $226,538 (Marion and Winston counties)
- Mobile Community Action Inc. - $1.77 million (Mobile and Washington counties)
- Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. - $375,068 (Macon and Russell counties)
- Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. - $911,887 (Montgomery County)
- Organized Community Action Program Inc. - $806,165 (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike counties)
- Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. - $117,329 (Pickens County)
- Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. - $827,944 (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties)
- Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. - $273,782 (Walker County)
Ivey’s office says the funds will be used for a range of social and emergency services for senior citizens, people with disabilities, and low-income families. The type of assistance will range from food or rental assistance to help with prescription medication.
The grants, which are funds made available from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
