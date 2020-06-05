Man charged in with robbery, assault after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Monday in Montgomery.
Ka’deem Sheppard-Sankey, 20, is charged with first degree robbery and first degree assault.
According to police, the victim said he and Sheppard-Sankey were involved in a verbal altercation when the shooting happened.
The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on Pollard Circle.
The U. S. Marshals Service took Sheppard-Sankey into custody Friday.
