Man charged in with robbery, assault after Montgomery shooting
Ka’deem Sheppard-Sankey, 20, is charged with first degree robbery and first degree assault in connection with a June 1 shooting on Pollard Circle. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | June 5, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 5:36 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Monday in Montgomery.

Ka’deem Sheppard-Sankey, 20, is charged with first degree robbery and first degree assault.

According to police, the victim said he and Sheppard-Sankey were involved in a verbal altercation when the shooting happened.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on Pollard Circle.

The U. S. Marshals Service took Sheppard-Sankey into custody Friday.

