Montgomery police chief reacts to week of 13 shootings, 5 homicides

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s police chief is reacting as the city completes a week of deadly gun violence, and he’s urging the community to preach deescalation and talk to their loved ones who are in crisis.
Police Chief Ernest Finley addressed the rise in shootings for the capital city, calling Thursday “a really busy day, kind of unusual” but adding that investigators are actively following leads in both of the day’s homicides and in every other case.
On Thursday the city reported six shootings resulting in two deaths. The other four cases involved non-life-threatening injuries with one victim refusing to cooperate with an investigation.
“There is nothing that we can connect them to,” the chief said of the cases. “It seems like the victims and the suspects had some type of contact with one another, so it was deliberate and direct.”
Finley said investigators are pouring over social media, phone records and other evidence in efforts to solve the cases.
Thursday’s violence only adds to a week of 13 shootings that are under investigation. While eight victims have been wounded, five more have become homicide victims.
Finley was asked if he knows why there’s been such and increase and what the department is doing about it.
“Some people are just really short-fused on how they handle conflict in their life,” Chief Finley explained. He believes the community, as a whole, needs to preach deescalation.
“If we know that we have a community member or a loved one that’s in crisis, we’ve got to talk to that individual as often as we can,” he stated, citing cases in which someone may have gotten a text about something, then responded by committing a drive-by shooting.
“We are making arrests, and I think that on the last couple of homicides,” the chief said, “it takes about a week or so, but we’re getting all our documentation that we need to present that to the [district attorney] to make arrests on those particular cases.”
The chief said none of these cases are random. In each, it appears the suspect and victim knew each other.
