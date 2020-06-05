More showers and storms for the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday, everyone! As we head into the weekend, it’ll be another hot and humid day with highs rising just above 90 degrees in most locations. The heat index could get as high as 94-97° courtesy of the way-too-high humidity levels.
There’s a slightly higher chance of showers and thunderstorms across the entire area today with chances running around 40%, possibly a bit higher. It won’t rain all day, and some of us will certainly stay dry. A few showers and storms are possible into tonight as well.
Cristobal will continue lifting toward the Louisiana coast this weekend, influencing our weather in a couple of ways. First, there will likely be more cloud cover by Saturday afternoon through Sunday as moisture from Cristobal spills northward. Secondly, there is a chance that some steadier and heavier rain makes its way into far southern Alabama Saturday night and/or Sunday.
That is not set in stone, but depending on the strength and eventual path of Cristobal, those in the southern third of the state could see higher-than-usual rain chances Sunday. Elsewhere, the weekend will bring the typical 30-40% chance of showers and storms with high levels of humidity and highs in the upper 80s.
Into next week the rain and storm chances will remain intact. In fact, there looks to be a pretty good shot at widespread rain and storms both Tuesday and Wednesday. As opposed to our typical daily 30-40% chance of showers and storms, those two days will be around 50-60%.
Otherwise next week will be muggy with temperatures well into the 80s!
