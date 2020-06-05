Petition circulating to change Montgomery school names

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A petition to rename three Montgomery public schools has now gained a lot of traction.
The petition calls for name changes to Robert E. Lee High School, Sidney Lanier High School, and Jefferson Davis High School.
It’s been three days since the petition was posted online, and it’s already gathered over 18,000 signatures.
MPS board member Jannah Bailey said that students shouldn’t be faced with this reminder of the South’s past.
“Ninety-six percent of the children in Montgomery Public Schools are black and brown, and just the constant reminders of what that person, that school is named after stood for...it needs to be changed."
Montgomery Public Schools officials said that right now everything is under review by their legal team, but they are aware of the growing concerns within the community. I was able to speak to the city council member whose district includes Jefferson Davis High School.
“Over 17,000 people wanting to change the name and sometimes things have to change. I think a lot of it is attributed to having deep, meaningful conversation to start that healing process of reconciliation,” said Montgomery City Councilman Clay McInnis.
“When we have African-American children going into a school building that has the names like Robert E. Lee or Jefferson Davis, it’s a slap in their face,” said Angelia Picard, a supporter of the petition.
But, not everyone agrees.
“Monuments had been called ‘The democracy of the dead.’ Dead people don’t speak for themselves anymore, and when we put up monuments to dead people, we memorialize their life in their contribution, and we don’t measure whether that person did everything exactly right. Whether they had proper political beliefs now or at the time,” said lawyer Jay Hinton.
We reached out to several community members against changing the names of the schools, they did not respond to a request for comment. We have also reached out to the mayor’s office for a statement. They referred us to MPS.
