Pike Lib rising junior commits to Auburn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike Liberal Arts pitcher is headed to the Plains.
Rising junior Drew Nelson took to Twitter to announce he is officially committed to Auburn University.
While he had other offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, and Troy, Drew says the coaching staff at Auburn made him feel at home.
“There’s a lot of great players who have come through Auburn, and a lot of great pitchers,” he said. “Coach Butch [Thompson] himself was a left-handed pitcher just like me, and Coach Tim [Hudson], as a lot of people know, played in the Major Leagues, so a lot of great minds to help me get better over the four years I’m there, and Coach Nonemaker as a recruiting coordinator made it feel like home, and really made it an easy decision for me.”
The left-handed pitcher and outfielder played in all 15 games of the 2020 season, dishing a 1.86 ERA in four appearances on the mound. In 57 at-bats, Nelson batted .319, scoring 10 runs and knocking in 7 RBIs.
Following the cancellation of the season, he was named to the Rawlings Perfect Game All-American Team.
Nelson says he’s looking forward to getting to Plainsman Park, and has some big goals during his time with the Tigers.
"Right off the bat I want to compete and I want to help Auburn as a program make it to Omaha. They’ve done it in the past; they did it last year, and they’ve come close a lot of the time, but I want to make it happen and win a national championship at Auburn,” said Nelson.
Look out opposing hitters - he still has two years left in high school with the Patriots.
