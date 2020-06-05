Walker County mom accused of hitting 2-year-old son with a brick

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Walker County mom is accused of hitting her child with a brick and attempting to choke him.
Melody Mika Smith is in the Walker County Jail on charges of aggravated child abuse. Her bond is set at $250,000 cash.
Wednesday, the child was being rushed to the hospital by family members, and was intercepted by deputies near 3rd Avenue in Jasper.
Deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Police and Fire Departments, and Regional Paramedical Services responded to the scene.
Regional Air Medical Services (RAMS) then flew the victim, a two-year old male, to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
The child sustained multiple injuries as a result of the assault, and remains in stable condition.
The child has been placed in the custody of a family member, and DHR has opened an investigation.
