24-year-old’s death marks Montgomery’s fifth homicide in a week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened another homicide investigation involving one of the six shootings it reported Thursday after the victim later died.
Police say the victim in a 3:30 p.m. shooting in the area of Madison Avenue and North Panama Street died Friday while being treated at an area hospital. He is identified as Trevaughn Patterson, 24, of Montgomery.
A motive behind the shooting of Patterson is unclear at this point and no suspects have been arrested.
Patterson was one of six people shot in unrelated cases Thursday in the capital city, and he was the second victim fatally wounded. Four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Since last Friday there have been 13 shootings involving with Patterson’s death marking the fifth homicide.
Anyone with info on any of these cases is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
