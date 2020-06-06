Birmingham City Schools postponing remaining graduations because of student with COVID-19 and civil unrest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday night Birmingham City Schools announced the postponement of remaining graduation ceremonies.
It’s the third time graduation has been cancelled for four of the seven Birmingham City Schools and the students impacted say they’re pretty devastated.
Huffman, Carver, Parker, and Ramsay High Schools were scheduled to graduate this Sunday June 7th at Legion Field, but Birmingham City Schools announced those have been postponed for a third time. Graduation was postponed previously for COViD-19, then weather, and now a third time due to that Woodlawn student testing positive for COVID-19.
This is the email sent by the school system:
Unfortunately, we have learned that a student who was present during the Woodlawn High School graduation this week has tested positive for COVID-19. We are attempting to identify individuals who may have come in close contact with this student during this week’s ceremony so that they can take the recommended precautionary measures.
In light of this situation, along with the current climate of civil unrest, Birmingham City Schools is postponing the remaining graduation ceremonies that were scheduled for Sunday, June 6, 2020, at Legion Field.
While we are proud of our graduates and their capacity for patience and perseverance during these historic and turbulent times, we hold the safety of our students as our highest priority. We will work swiftly to identify a plan to resume graduations as soon as possible and honor their achievements.
Huffman High School graduating senior Darreyon Johnson says he understands the reasoning, but is frustrated and at this point, thinks maybe Birmingham should just mail their diplomas.
'It hurts so bad that this point in time my classmates are not in the graduating spirit they’re not happy as normal high school graduates would be because of the circumstances that have come up, it’s taken the fun out of it," said Johnson.
Birmingham City Schools has not rescheduled a new date at this time.
