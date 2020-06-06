MPD officers join in on George Floyd protest at Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protesters were joined by local law enforcement at the Alabama State Capitol in another protest against the death of George Floyd.
Saturday, members of the Montgomery Police Department joined in on the “Justice for George Floyd Solidarity Protest” held by the groups Alabama Rally Against Injustice, Women in Training and POWER House.
Officers were holding signs that stood in solidarity with the voices of many around the country. One officer held a sign reading, “Your friends in blue are in this with you.”
Several speakers from groups around the River Region were on hand.
“One way to do it is to be present and hear the stories, and stand with everybody, and make other people feel more comfortable coming and joining,” said Tami Sellers. “So we have an obligation to do this and I’m excited to see the movement.”
This is the second consecutive weekend protesters have gathered at the Alabama State Capitol.
