Oh baby! Florida troopers helped mom deliver in middle of roadway

A mother in labor was aided by troopers in Tampa on Friday, June 5. (Source: Courtesy: @FLHSMV)
June 6, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 10:05 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nothing we are going to write in this story is as cute as the headline or the pictures.

On Friday, troopers were called to the Tampa area where a woman was in labor in her car, in the middle of a rainstorm.

They surrounded the car, shielding it with raincoats for those inside the car.

Once the baby girl was delivered, they gave a special escort for the family to the hospital.

By the end of the day, mom and baby were doing great, and even took time for a photo with a trooper.

