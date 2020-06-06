Scattered rain today, then Cristobal to bring more rain into next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More heat, more humidity and more pop-up storms are in the forecast today. Soon, more rain and less heat will work their way into our forecast, courtesy of Cristobal.
Highs today will reach near 90 degrees, and scattered showers and storms are likely again in the afternoon and evening. Similar to yesterday, not everyone will see rain, but some who do could experience more than their fair share with heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Cristobal is continuing to lift toward the Louisiana coast this weekend, influencing our weather in a couple of ways. First, there will likely be more cloud cover by late this afternoon and into tomorrow as moisture from Cristobal spills northward.
Secondly, there is a chance that some steadier and heavier rain makes its way into far southern Alabama Sunday.
Areas in south Alabama will see higher rain chances and temepratures in the low to middle 80s on Sunday. Elsewhere, the weekend will bring the typical 30-40% chance of showers and storms with high levels of humidity and highs in the upper 80s.
Moisture continues to advect into the state Monday as Cristobal moves over Louisiana and Arkansas. Widespread rain becomes likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but heavy rain appears to be our biggest concern at this time.
The tornado risk looks to stay in Mississippi, however, if the track of Cristobal shifts east at all, it could bring a tornado risk into west Alabama. We’ll watch closely and let you know!
