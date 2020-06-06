1 dead, 3 shot after overnight nightclub incident in south Alabama

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting at a south Alabama nightclub has resulted in one person’s death, Pike County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Williamson said.
According to Williamson, they received a call around 2:23 a.m. about a shooting at a nightclub. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of HWY 231 South where Williamson said deputies were told by witnesses that three people had been shot.
Only one of the victims was still at the scene. Williamson says the other two had been transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. The other victim was transported to Troy Regional by ambulance.
One of the victims, Williamson says, was pronounced dead at Troy Regional Medical Center. The other two were transported to two separate hospitals in Montgomery.
Williamson says the sheriff’s office believes one of the victims has life-threatening injuries and the other non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, Williamson says they are unsure of what led to the shooting but he says witnesses at the scene said an argument took place earlier in the night between those involved in the shooting. He also said the shooting took place in the parking lot across the street.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 334-566-4347.
Williamson says other law enforcement agencies had to be called to the hospital in Troy after a crowd had begun to gather.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.