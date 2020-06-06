UPDATE: issue resolved after CDC/ADPH COVID-19 reporting pipeline was 'overwhelmed’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), and its vendor have resolved issues related to delays in the national surveillance system.
As a result of a reporting backlog, the dashboard showed sizeable increases in all COVID-19-related numbers Saturday. ADPH leaders say the reason is there has been a lag time in adding some reports.
The national surveillance pipeline became overwhelmed earlier this week due to a large increase in the volume of COVID-19 laboratory results. ADPH staff worked tirelessly with CDC and its vendor to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.
The Alabama Department of Public Health posted this message on Facebook Thursday that said in part, “Due to the large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed by laboratories and sent to state health departments, the national surveillance pipeline is becoming overwhelmed and is causing delays.”
That national surveillance pipeline is built to take in reports of all notifiable diseases, and the state said it's not ramped up as much as they'd like for it to be for the volume of work during a pandemic.
State health officer Dr. Scott Harris talked to WBRC FOX6 News about how the system got overwhelmed:
"We're not out of the game by any stretch of the imagination. It's just slowing down getting those reports in there," said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH. "All of these results come into a system that really is going to cause a log jam, for lack of a better word."
