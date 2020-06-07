Confederate statue in Tuskegee spray painted with expletives

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Confederate statue has been vandalized with spray paint in Tuskegee.
Photos from the Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee show the statue painted with, “[Expletive] the Clan KKK" and “[Expletive] the KKK.” Lee said the statue has been vandalized many times in the past.
According to alabama.travel, the monument was erected in 1906 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in memory of Confederate soldiers from Macon County. Lee said the city is not responsible for repainting it.
WSFA 12 News is working to gather more information.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.