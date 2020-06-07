Former State Rep. Oliver Robinson released from prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former State Representative Oliver Robinson has been released from prison.
Robinson tells WBRC he returned home last week.
He admitted to taking bribes to convince his constituents in north Birmingham to oppose the EPA’s environmental cleanup efforts of contaminated soil.
Robinson pleaded guilty to bribery and tax evasion and testified against a Drummond Coal Company executive and a Balch and Bingham lawyer who were later convicted on bribery and conspiracy charges.
Robinson was sentenced to 33 months behind bars after pleading guilty to bribery and tax evasion.
