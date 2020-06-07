Funeral on Monday for fallen Moody Police Officer

MOODY, Ala. (WAFF) - Funeral services are Monday for Moody Police Lt. Stephen Williams.
On Friday, Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt posthumously promoted Williams to Lieutenant.
Visitation is Sunday, June 7, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Ridout’s Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham. His funeral is Monday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Moody.
Williams was shot and killed at a Super 8 in the 2400 block of Moody Parkway/Highway 411 just off I-20. Sgt. Williams was in law enforcement for 23 years and spent the last three years with Moody PD.
Williams’ patrol vehicle will be on display at the Moody Police Department until after his funeral service.
Two people have been charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Officer Williams.
