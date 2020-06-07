Hoover PD: 23 people arrested during Saturday protest

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police say 23 people were arrested during a protest Saturday organized by Alabama Rally Against Injustice.
The protest started at 1:30 at Hoover Public Library, then migrated to Municipal Drive where protesters clashed with Hoover PD.
The protesters were arrested when they defied police orders to stay out of the road.
Tensions ran high as protesters chanted and at police, some hurled insults. They then asked officers to take a knee in solidarity multiple times, but that didn’t happened.
Several officers did approach the group to talk one-on-one.
“I just wanted them to show a little bit of solidarity, like take a knee, or do something because I see a lot of them over there we’re laughing and this is not a funny matter at all. All we are trying to do is get a point across and if we don’t get our point across we’re going to be out here again," said protester Pierre Jones.
Alabama Rally Against Injustice made the following statement about the recent arrests and events in Hoover:
“We have hosted events in every “Over the Mountain City” in the past week, and hosted three simultaneous events today in Hoover, Montgomery, and Tuscaloosa. Following the conclusion of today’s rally in Hoover, Alabama, Alabama Rally Against Injustice was made aware that multiple peaceful protesters were arrested by the Hoover Police Department. All peaceful protests hosted by Alabama Rally Against Injustice, including today’s rallies in Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, have resulted in no arrests.
"We are not only severely troubled by the fact that Hoover was the only city that has arrested peaceful protesters, but also by the fact that the city refuses to have the difficult conversations necessary to bring about lasting and meaningful change.
While the arrests happened after Alabama Rally Against Injustice’s event had concluded, we hope the City of Hoover will review their protocols and procedures as it pertains to peaceful protests and that in the future they will be willing to have conversations with the public instead of locking up citizens that are attempting to exercise their First Amendment Rights."
The protests ended just before the 7:00 p.m. curfew
