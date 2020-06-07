3 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings Saturday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured in two separate shootings in Montgomery Saturday night.
According Montgomery Police Captain Saba Coleman, officers and fire medics responded to the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 8:16 p.m. There, they found a man who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.
A WSFA 12 News crew found a police presence at a hotel on South Boulevard.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his injuries were upgraded to non-life-threatening.
At around 10:45 p.m., Coleman said officers and fire medics responded to the 2600 block of Northbelt Drive. There, they found a man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a man who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Coleman said the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.
No other information has been released in either shooting.
