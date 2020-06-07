Opelika man killed in Saturday night shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Opelika man is dead after a Saturday night shooting.
According Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, Mario Hodge, 30, died in the emergency room after being shot in the intersection of Talladega Street and Monroe Avenue. Police responded to the scene at about 9:42 p.m. and found Hodge in the roadway.
Harris said Hodge was taken to East Alabama Medical Center and stabilized, then he was taken to UAB Hospital. His condition worsened and he was returned to the emergency room, where he was pronounced dead at midnight.
Harris said Hodge’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery. A suspect has been developed and detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Opelika detectives at 334-705-5220, Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339. You can remain anonymous.
