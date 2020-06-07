Pike Road High School holds inaugural graduation ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road High School held its inaugural graduation ceremony Saturday, and because of the threat of COVID-19, it had to operate differently than expected.
The first-ever graduates of the school received their diplomas outside on the football field.
“I’m going to miss how much everyone loves this school,” said Salutatorian Victoria Tidwell. “Being the first graduating class, we’ve had to kind of bond together as we’re learning to build this program with each other.”
The graduates wore masks along with their caps and gowns and sat in chairs set six feet apart. The school also marked off the bleachers to make sure families could easily social distance.
“We’re so proud of these students and so proud of these teachers and everything,” said Principal David Sikes. “We just can’t say enough good things about everything going on. It’s been hard because we’ve got a lot to think about that we haven’t normally had to think.”
Sikes said everyone was required to wear a mask at the ceremony and every effort was made to keep people healthy and safe.
“They could have just said, ‘We’re going to mail your diploma, it’ll arrive in about three to five business days,’” said Sonia Martin, a parent at the ceremony. “But the fact that the school system, the mayor, the entirety of the town of Pike Road really stepped up and made this effort to make this happen for this group of kids has just been so remarkable.”
“We’ve been through change these past four years, and we’ve all overcome it, we’ve all thrived, we’ve all taken it in stride,” said Valedictorian Vanella Tadjuidje. “So I want them to know that even if we’re making a big leap going to college that they’re going to be able to handle it great, and they’re going to be able to take over the world again because that’s what we do.”
Though coronavirus has made many gatherings hard to organize, Pike Road, and other schools, have done what they can to honor students.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.