Tropical Storm Cristobal bringing rain to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tropical Storm Cristobal brought rain to south Alabama Saturday, but will start to bring scattered rain and more cloud cover to the rest of us today.
Cristobal’s outer bands are bringing widespread rain to south Alabama currently. As Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to lift towards the Louisiana Coast, steadier and heavier rain will make its way into the state. The heaviest rain will stay concentrated in south and southwestern areas, but in central Alabama, some bands could also clip the area. It won’t be an all-day washout, but rain will be scattered, and skies will stay cloudy.
Cristobal will make landfall along the eastern Louisiana coast this evening, then move into southwestern Mississippi and Arkansas. As the tropical storm treks to our west, more bands could spin into our area Monday. We’ll see periods of rain at times, and heavier rain will be likely in west Alabama.
The tornado and wind risks look to stay in Mississippi and coastal Alabama, but if the track shifts east, it could bring the tornado threat to our western counties, so we’re watching closely.
Widespread rain becomes likely Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front could bring the possibility of a few strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday, but we’ll keep you updated on that possibility as the system gets closer.
