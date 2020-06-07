61-year-old man dead after Montgomery house fire Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a Friday structure fire in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue District Chief Quentin Burke, units responded to the fire in the 800 block of Sir Michael Drive. There, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a house.
Burke said firefighters searched the home and found a 61-year-old man. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. This is Montgomery’s fourth fire fatality of 2020.
Burke said no other civilians or firefighters suffered injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
