Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl

Serenity Berry, 7-months-old (Source: Irving PD)
By Alex Onken | June 8, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT - Updated June 8 at 7:42 AM

IRVING, Tx. (KSLA) - Have you seen 7-month-old Serenity Berry?

Jocelyn Nicole Bridges, 35
Jocelyn Nicole Bridges, 35 (Source: Irving PD)

Officials believe that she is in grave or immediate danger.

Authorities believe she is with her mother, Jocelyn Nicole Bridges, 35. She is believed to be driving a blue 2011 Ford Focus with a Texas license plate number of MPG8642.

Bridges is 5′9″ and weighs 280 pounds. She has braided black hair with brown highlights. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and blue jean tights.

‪Attached is a media release regarding the activation of an #AmberAlert

Posted by Irving Police Department on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Serenity is 30 inches long, 22 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, diamond stud earrings and was wearing a white onesie.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Irving Police Department at 972-237-1010.

