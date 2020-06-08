Decatur man involved with boating crash that killed Kelsey Starling pleads guilty

WINSTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) -A man involved in a boating crash that killed Birmingham City Schools’ speech pathologist Kelsey Starling on July 4 has pleaded guilty.
Police say a boat collided with another boat on Smith Lake, knocking Starling into the water. Her body wasn’t found for months.
Nick Suggs, Decatur, was indicted last August on criminally negligent homicide charges. His wife, Jodi Suggs was also charged.
Alabama Marine Police say Jodi was driving the boat.
Suggs pleaded guilty in Winston County court Friday to a lesser charge of negligent operation of a water vessel.
According to court records Suggs’ six month jail sentence has been suspended.
He is serving unsupervised probation for six months. In exchange for his plea, the charges against his wife were dismissed.
Kelsey Starling was the only person killed in the boat crash, but five people were hurt.
