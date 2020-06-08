Inmate’s death at Elmore County Jail under investigation

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after an inmate being held at the Elmore County Jail was found dead over the weekend.
According to Chief Ricky Lowery, the inmate, Jordan Davis, 39, was arrested by Coosada police Saturday night and taken to the county jail. Davis, a resident of the Slapout/Holtville area, was being held on a driving under the influence charge.
Lowery said the man was alone in his cell when jail officials found him unresponsive Sunday morning. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Members of Davis’ family refute that he was drinking and say he had several underlying health issues that possibly contributed to his death. The man’s father, James Davis, said his son took medication for high blood pressure, bleeding ulcers, and anxiety and that he had been under a lot of stress in recent days.
“He probably needed medical help and he didn’t get the medical help he needed,” the father said, adding that his family was seeking legal representation.
Davis’s cause of death will be determined through an autopsy performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Lowery said the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and any findings will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for review.
